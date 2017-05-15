Woman agreed to prostitution to 'feed' her crack habit, Columbus police say

A 22-year-old woman accused of prostitution told police she was doing what she had to do to “feed” her addition to crack cocaine, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Raamiah Mesia Livsey pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of drug-related objects. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Members of the Special Operations Unit were near Cusseta Road around 3:33 p.m. Saturday investigating an area where prostitutes are known to frequent.
Police said they spotted Livsey standing outside of a house yelling, “Hey, white boy!” She allegedly approached an undercover officer, got into his unmarked vehicle and asked him if he was with police.
Authorities said she placed his hand on her thigh and told him he had to touch her to prove he wasn’t. She then agreed to perform oral sex in exchange for $20, according to police.
She was apprehended on the scene after begging officers to not take her to jail. Two glass smoking devices were found in her possession after she crossed the guard lines, authorities said.
“She made spontaneous comments while I was obtaining her information that she had to feed her habit,” the testifying officer said. “She stated that women sometimes have to do things to make money. I asked her what that habit was and she stated crack.”
Police said Saturday afternoon was not the first time Livsey has been accused of prostitution. She was arrested on a prostitution charge on March 28, 2016.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
