Defense attorney: Fatal biker shootout was an ‘ambush’ of defendants

A defense attorney tried to flip the prosecution’s script during closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three alleged gang bikers involved in a fatal 2015 gun battle against a rival motorcycle club:
The Outcast Motorcycle Club didn’t go to Columbus’ 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill to attack the Strikers and steal the Strikers president’s signature vest, the attorney said: The Outcasts just went there to eat, and the Strikers ambushed them.
“Evidence suggests this is not an assault. It was an ambush,” said Rod Skiff, who represents Demark Ponder, the man accused of fatally shooting Dominic Mitchell during a 45-second brawl at the 6959 Macon Road bar.
Ponder has testified he acted in self-defense when he fired two shots inside the bar as Outcasts fought Strikers and stole then-Strikers president Hilliard London’s vest. A man pointed a handgun at him during the melee and called him a racial slur, saying, “I’m going to kill you, n----r,” Ponder told the court.
He said he pulled his own pistol and fired back as he turned away and fled, never looking back to see if he hit anyone. Authorities said ballistics tests matched his gun to one of the bullets that killed Mitchell.
Ponder was among three people wounded in a subsequent shootout in the bar parking lot, where evidence showed more than 70 shots were fired.
Skiff told jurors that under Georgia law, a person acting in self-defense has “no duty to retreat,” so Ponder would have been justified in standing his ground, though he headed for an exit after firing his gun.
Stacey Jackson represents Daginald Wheeler, whom prosecutors claim was an Outcast leader known as “Headquarters.” Jackson said no evidence showed his client had a gun or any knowledge of what was to happen when the Outcasts entered the bar.
“Mr. Wheeler didn’t assault anyone,” Jackson said, though a witness testified Wheeler and codefendant James Daniel Jr. wrestled the vest away from London.
If Wheeler was merely present when Ponder shot Mitchell, and otherwise played no role in the homicide, then he can’t be held responsible as a “party to the crime,” Jackson said.
He said also that prosecutors had failed to establish the Outcast club was a criminal street gang under Georgia law. Among each defendant’s charges are counts of violating the law against gang violence. The law requires proving the group with which a suspect’s associated is involved in criminal activity.
Dorothy Williams, who represents Daniel, said her client was just along for a motorcycle ride on Oct. 9, 2015, when his companions stopped at the sports bar.
“James Daniel is not a part of anything that the state has alleged,” she said, noting that as an Outcast recruit on probation, Daniel had to do what he was told, without questioning it. All he knew was a superior said, “Let’s go,” and he joined Ponder, Wheeler and five others on a motorcycle ride, Williams said.
The prosecution
Assistant District Attorney Ray Daniel reminded jurors the bar’s surveillance video appeared to show the Outcasts conferring with a scout when they got to the bar, then splitting into two groups, with one contingent circling to the rear of the bar to go in a side door.
“They acted in coordination, acted as a group,” Ray Daniel said, alleging Wheeler gave the orders, and together the three helped commit a “collective felony,” with Wheeler and James Daniel taking London’s vest while Ponder shot Mitchell.
“I can’t say that these men are monsters, but I can say they’ve done some monstrous activities,” said the prosecutor, who is no relation to James Daniel, though they have the same last name.
He said James Daniel can’t claim innocence just because he had to follow orders under club rules: “You can’t become a tool of somebody else and get away with it…. When you take part, you’re just as guilty.”
Ponder can’t go into a bar, start a fight, fatally shoot someone and then claim self-defense, the prosecutor said: “You’ve got to have clean hands to say self-defense.”
He told jurors Wheeler can be seen on video directing the other Outcasts, and witnesses identified him as attacking London to get the Strikers president’s vest. “He has to bear responsibility as the leader,” Ray Daniel said.
“Leaving a false impression is what their defense is all about,” he said of the defendants, calling them “clowns and magicians” using misdirection to confuse the jury.
Often people fall for that, he said: “And what happens? Our society gets worse and worse.”
He asked jurors to find the three guilty to help protect the public, otherwise, “others will learn from their mistakes and be harder to catch.”
With the closing arguments over, Judge Bobby Peters asked jurors to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday, when he is to instruct them on the law by which they must weigh the evidence, before they start deliberations.
Each defendant is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Wheeler faces an additional count of violating the gang prevention act, and Ponder is charged also with lying to police about his gunshot wound.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments