Defense attorney: Fatal biker shootout was an ‘ambush’ of defendants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting Pause 2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case 2:07 Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus 1:29 Camelot Academy student says alternative school turned around his life 3:03 Mat Swift to retire from W.C Bradley Company 1:52 Columbus athletes set sights on future after signing ceremony 0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Demark Ponder, one of three defendants charged in the 2015 shooting death of Dominic Mitchell, took the witness stand, chose to testify Thursday because he is claiming self-defense. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer