May 16, 2017 12:33 PM

Immigrant detainee found dead at Stewart Detention Facility

By Larry Gierer

A Panamanian national in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died from what was ruled self-inflicted strangulation Monday at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.

In a news release, the ICE said 27-year-old Jean Jimenez -Joseph was found unresponisve in his jail cell and was rushed to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.

The report said the facility staff found the prisoner with a sheet around his neck at approximately 12:45 a.m.

State health and local law enforcement agencies have been notified about the death as have the Department of Homeland Security and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility.

ICE has advised Panamanian consular representatives who have notified the prisoner’s family.

Jimenez is the seventh individual to die in ICE Custody in fiscal year 2017.

