Crime

May 16, 2017 1:07 PM

Two men arrested after $800 worth of meth found during Columbus traffic stop

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police found more than $800 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 20th Street.

Kelvin Hall, 42, and William Torres, 45, was arrested on drug charges stemming from the incident at 6 p.m. Monday. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Authorities said they were conducting a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday when he found $810 of meth, several small plastic bags, a digitial scale with meth residue, syringes and a black zipper case. Officials said most of the drugs were in a case found in possession of the passenger, who was identified as the Hall.

Torres was charged with possession of meth, suspeneded registration and no insurance charges. Hall faces one count each of possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possesssion of drug-related objects and obstruction.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

