Man choked 7-year-old before dropping her on her head, Columbus police say

A man choked a 7-year-old and dropped her on her head after telling her mother he would discipline the child, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Christopher Lavon McClain, 24, pleaded not guilty to first-degree child cruelty. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Mark Scruggs said officials were called to the Midtown Medical Center on Feb. 16 to investigate an incident involving a child.
The 7-year-old victim was being treated for bruising on her back and inner thigh. She has since been released and placed back in her mother’s custody.
Authorities spoke with her grandmother, who identified McClain as the child’s attacker.
“The child told her that Mr. McClain had choked her, at one point causing her not to breathe, and dropped her on her head,” Scruggs said. “Using exceeding force, he caused bruising to her back.”
Police also spoke to the victim’s mother. She said McClain called her earlier that day and told her he was going to discipline the child for her behavior.
“She told Mr. McClain not to and that she would handle it when she got home,” Scruggs testified. “(The woman) did not check on her daughter when she returned home for work. It wasn’t until later when she was giving the victim a bath that she discovered the injuries.”
The Division of Family and Children Services was notified about the incident.
