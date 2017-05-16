Two men rob Marathon gas station in Opelika

Opelika, Ala., police are trying to identify the two individuals who robbed the Marathon gas station at 1100 Columbus Parkway on Monday.
Authorities said two suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store around 10:20 p.m. They demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was harmed during the incident, according to a news release from authorities.
Both suspects were described as a black men who are about 5 feet 5 inches tall. One was dressed in a black ski mask, black shirt and black pants. The other was wearing a dark ski mask and a white and black sweater with a purple hood, officials said.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5200. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
