Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM

Two men rob Marathon gas station in Opelika

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Opelika, Ala., police are trying to identify the two individuals who robbed the Marathon gas station at 1100 Columbus Parkway on Monday.

Authorities said two suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store around 10:20 p.m. They demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was harmed during the incident, according to a news release from authorities.

Both suspects were described as a black men who are about 5 feet 5 inches tall. One was dressed in a black ski mask, black shirt and black pants. The other was wearing a dark ski mask and a white and black sweater with a purple hood, officials said.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5200. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

