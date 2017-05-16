Jury still out in murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters

The jury has yet to reach a verdict in the murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters accused of invading a rival motorcycle club’s 2015 gathering at a Columbus sports bar where Dominic Mitchell fatally was shot.
Jurors began their deliberations about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and left for the day around 4 p.m., with instructions to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
They are weighing evidence in the case against Outcast Motorcycle Club pledges Demark Ponder and James Daniel Jr., and former Outcast leader Daginald Wheeler, known as “Headquarters.”
Each faces charges of murder, robbery, aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Wheeler faces an additional count of violating the gang prevention act, and Ponder is charged also with lying to police.
Testimony and surveillance video showed Ponder, Daniel and Wheeler were among eight bikers traveling single-file when they arrived about 11:20 p.m. Oct. 9, 2015, at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill, 6959 Macon Road, where the Strikers Motorcycle Club was hosting a meet-and-greet.
In less than a minute a brawl broke out inside the bar as the Outcasts wrested a signature vest away from then-Strikers club president Hilliard London. During the fight, Ponder twice shot Mitchell in the chest.
Ponder testified he fired in self-defense after Mitchell pointed a gun and threatened to kill him.
Mitchell bled to death on the floor as the Outcasts took London’s vest and fled under a hail of bullets in the bar parking lot, where three people were wounded, including Ponder.
Police said more than 70 shots were fired outside the bar, hitting people, cars and buildings.
Ponder testified his Harley-Davidson motorcycle was running on empty afterward as he and Daniel sped north on Interstate 185 toward St. Francis Hospital, where he learned a bullet from a .223-caliber AR-15 rifle had shattered his femur.
Police believe that bullet came from Edward Bush, a Strikers ally who said he got the rifle from the trunk of his girlfriend’s car and started firing into the air to scare the Outcasts off. Bush said he shifted to aiming for the Outcasts when he was hit in the abdomen by return fire.
Another witness, Preston Ross, was in the parking lot when he heard Bush holler he was hit. Ross ran out under fire to throw Bush over his shoulder and carry him to a friend’s truck, where a second bullet grazed Bush’s shoulder and nearly hit the driver, lodging in the truck dashboard.
The pickup’s owner took Bush to the St. Francis emergency room, where Bush’s friends saw the motorcycles belonging to Ponder and Daniel and recognized them from the bar.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
