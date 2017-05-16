Crime

May 16, 2017 7:02 PM

Police investigate sexual misconduct between students at Waddell Elementary

By Ben Wright

A Columbus police officer was called to Waddell Elementary School on Tuesday about a report of inappropriate sexual misconduct between a boy and girl at the 6101 Miller Road school.

Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said the Special Victims Unit is waiting to interview the 10-year-old girl, the victim in the case, and a 9-year-old boy.

Dent-Fitzpatrick said she was notified about the case just before 2 p.m. A report on the incident shows the misconduct occurred about 9:30 a.m. in a classroom and the officer responded to the school about 1 p.m.

“We haven’t got it yet,” the lieutenant said of the report. “We were called on it and we are going to pick it up . We are going to interview the little girl.”

No other details were noted in the case other than the inappropriate sexual misconduct in the classroom, she said.

Valerie Fuller, director of communications for the Muscogee County School District, wasn’t available for comment on the case.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

