Man pleads not guilty to possessing meth with intent to distribute

A Columbus man who was a passenger in a stopped vehicle Monday afternoon pleaded not guilty to possessing more than $700 worth of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and other charges during a Tuesday Recorder’s Court hearing.
Kelvin Hall, 42, also was charged with possession of drug related items and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Hall held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500 and bound all charges over to Superior Court. William Torres, the 45-year-old driver of the vehicle, was charged with meth possession, having a suspended registration and no insurance. He was taken to the county jail but later released on bond.
David Rogers of the Special Operations Unit told the court that Hall was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Torres after it was stopped at the intersection of 20th Street and 14th Avenue about 6:15 p.m. for a suspended registration. After Torres was asked to step out of the vehicle, Rogers said Hall’s hands were shaking and he asked Torres what was wrong with the passenger.
Torres allowed officers to search the vehicle. In the console between the passenger and driver, officers found a small amount of meth. Hall was holding a case when he stepped from the vehicle and a struggle ensued on the ground as officers attempted to take possession of the case.
Officers searched the case and found 6.5 grams of meth valued at $650. Officers found $160 worth of meth in small bags in the case along with a digital scale and baggies used to package narcotics.
Hall didn’t testify during the hearing.
