Teen accused of firing shots outside of Columbus nightclub released on bond

A 19-year-old accused of firing shots outside of the Glass House nightclub Sunday morning was released from the Muscogee County Jail after posting bond.
DeCarlos Tenneil Warren faces one count of discharging a firearm in city limits in connection with the incident at 357 Brennan Road. His bond was forfeited and the charge was bound over to a higher court.
Columbus police were driving past the Glass House when a security guard reported that shots were fired in the parking lot. No one was harmed, but some property was damaged.
The security guard told the responding officers he used a stun gun to take the shooter into custody before they arrived, because the man was armed. Warren, who was identified as the gunman, was transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center but refused treatment.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
