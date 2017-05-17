Boy films gang members beating man during robbery, Columbus police say

A 13-year-old filmed an armed robbery in which four of his fellow gang members attacked a young man and stripped him naked, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The individuals arrested in connection with the incident were 28-year-old Anthony Thrower, 18-year-old Jadarius Martez Scott, 17-year-old Demarco Pierce, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said officials were called to a home in the 1500 block of 27th Street on March 4 to investigate an assault. One of the residents said five Gangster Disciples gang members lured him to an abandoned house on 17th Avenue, where he was attacked and robbed of his cellphone.
The victim, who joined the gang two months prior to the incident, dated Pierce’s ex-girlfriend. It’s a violation of the gang’s rules to date another member’s ex-girlfriend without his approval.
Any member caught dishonoring the gang would be put to death, the victim told police.
“(The victim) stated that Mr. Demarco Pierce felt disrespected and told the rest of the Gangster Disciples,” Cpl. Joseph Jackson testified in a separate hearing.
The victim didn’t think Pierce was still angry with him when Pierce allegedly arrived at his house with four other gang members. They all walked to an abandoned house to smoke marijuana, according to police.
When they arrived at the abandoned house, four of the suspects beat the young man as the 13-year-old suspect filmed it on his cellphone. They allegedly stripped off all of his clothes, which the victim said means being removed from the gang.
Police said Scott pointed a gun at the victim’s stomach as they beat for about 30 minutes. The victim was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released.
Thrower and Scott were taken into custody less than two weeks after the March 4 incident. They faced charges in connection with the incident in Recorder’s Court that same month.
The 15-year-old and his 13-year-old brother were apprehended in early May and charged as adults. They both face one count of armed robbery.
Pierce was taken into custody days later on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and battery with physical harm. Officials also charged him in an unrelated incident where he allegedly bit his mother on the arm and stole his stepfather’s 2017 Chevrolet Spark.
Pierce and the 15-year-old pleaded not guilty to their charges during Monday’s hearing.
The 13-year-old pleaded not guilty to armed robbery during Tuesday’s hearing. He was ordered held in the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center without bond.
All charges were bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments