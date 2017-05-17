Columbus police: 13-year-old gang member robbed food delivery driver

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting Pause 1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery 1:12 Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:43 Bicycle Columbus announces new Ride Share program for Uptown and Midtown 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:41 For "Dr. G" fun is the key at Special Olympics Regional Tennis Games 2:39 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Michael Bush Jr., 20, pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He allegedly robbed a China Star food delivery driver at gunpoint on 12th Street on Sept. 28. Attorney Mark Shelnutt represented him in Monday's hearing. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

