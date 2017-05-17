Murder verdict reached in biker gang trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting Pause 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 1:43 Bicycle Columbus announces new Ride Share program for Uptown and Midtown 0:55 Law enforcement officers carry "Flame of Hope" through Columbus 2:39 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:41 For "Dr. G" fun is the key at Special Olympics Regional Tennis Games 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 2:53 Daginald Wheeler testifies that he fled the 4th Quarter Sports Bar Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Edward Bush Jr., a witness who testified Tuesday morning during the trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of Dominic Mitchell, described Mitchell as a good man. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Edward Bush Jr., a witness who testified Tuesday morning during the trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of Dominic Mitchell, described Mitchell as a good man. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer