Indian national dies in ICE custody

Atulkumar Babubhia Patel, 58, became the eighth individual to pass away in 2017 while in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
An Indian national, Patel, who was held at the Atlanta Detention Center for two days, died at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The preliminary cause of death has been ruled to be complications from congestive heart failure.
Patel arrived at the Atlanta airport May 10 aboard a flight from Quito, Equador. U.S. Customs and Border Protection subsequently denied him entry to the country as Patel did not possess the necessary immigration documents.
He was transferred into ICE custody Thursday at the Atlanta City Detention Center where he received an initial medical screening and was identified to have high blood pressure and diabetes.
On Saturday, two days after he entered ICE custody, a nurse checking his blood sugar noticed he had shortness of breath and he was promptly transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for additional evaluation and treatment where he later died.
