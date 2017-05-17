Police seize $8,000 worth of meth, heroin and Ecstasy during domestic dispute

What started as domestic dispute for a Columbus couple on Crystal Drive ended Tuesday at the Muscogee County Jail after police seized more than $8,000 worth of Ecstasy, heroin and other illegal drugs, Columbus police said.
Alexus Lumford, 22, and Sharod Daugett, 27, face one count each of possession of Ecstasy, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine. Lumford also is charged with one count of simple battery, a misdemeanor family violence charge.
Both are held without bond in the county jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said officer Yolanda Knighten was on patrol in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park about 8 p.m. when she heard a domestic disturbance from a lot at 6023 Crystal Drive. Police said Lumford was engaged in a physical altercation with her boyfriend during a dispute. Lumford and Daugett were taken into custody after illegal drugs were found inside the house.
Police seized marijuana valued at $4,610, meth with a street value of $900, heroin valued at $1,204 and other antidepressants and tranquilizers worth 1,300. All told, the illegal drugs were valued at $8,014.
Police also found a small amount of cash and a Smith & Wesson pistol at the mobile home.
