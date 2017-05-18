Police: Boy, 14, arrested after bringing knife to Davis Elementary School

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Davis Elementary Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly brought a knife to the school, according to Columbus police.
The teen, who’s in the Woodall program, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with carrying a weapon on school property. He was transported to a youth detention center for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Juvenile Court.
An officer working part time at Davis Elementary at 1822 Shepherd Drive was told that the teen brought a knife to the school and showed it to several other children. He went to the boy’s classroom to investigate the situation.
When the teen saw him, he turned his body away and “started reaching for his pocket and adjusting an object from the outside,” according to police. The officer found a silver pocket knife about 2.5 inches long in his left pocket, according to an arrest report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments