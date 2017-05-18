Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
May 18, 2017 8:22 AM

Man robbed outside of Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday outside of the Foxy Lady Lounge.

In the report, there is no mention of the victim being injured during the 2:45 a.m. incident at 3023 Victory Drive.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of Braselman Avenue around 4:13 a.m. Thursday to speak with the man who was robbed. No further details about the incident were released.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no suspect descriptions were given in the police report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

