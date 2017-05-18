Opelika police are trying to identify a man who was seen shoplifting from the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway while pushing a child in a stroller.
Opelika police are trying to identify a man who was seen shoplifting from the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway while pushing a child in a stroller. Provided by the Opelika Police Department

Crime

May 18, 2017 10:41 AM

Opelika police trying to identify man accused of shoplifting from Best Buy

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Opelika police are trying to identify a man who was allegedly seen shoplifting from the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway while pushing a child in a stroller.

Authorities said the black man, who appears to be about 30 years old, entered the business around 10:25 a.m. May 10. He walked around the store looking at several electronics.

He walked to the computer department, where he allegedly detached a gaming laptop and placed it in the bottom of the baby stroller. He covered it with a jacket and left without paying for the computer, according to a news release from authorities.

Officials said the suspect, who is about 6 feet tall and 280 pounds, fled the scene in a white or beige Nissan Murano. He was last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

