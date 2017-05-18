Section of Cusseta Road remains closed after murder suspect killed

A stretch of Cusseta Road remains shutdown hours after a chase ended Thursday with the death of murder suspect Deonte Marces Giles.
At least three streets west of 27th Avenue along Cusseta Road are still closed while police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents process the scene where Giles was run over sometime before noon and killed by a police cruiser. Authorities haven’t indicated when the road may reopen.
If you don’t live in the area, police are urging motorists not to enter the area. Residents must stop and talk to police officers before attempting to enter their residences in the crime-scene area.
Check back for more details on this story as they develop.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments