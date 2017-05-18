Crime

May 18, 2017 7:36 PM

Man, 30, faces molestation, sodomy charges

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Ten months after police were called to Midtown Medical Center to take a report of alleged sexual assault, a suspect was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Curtis Williams, 30, also faces two counts aggravated sodomy and three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes in the case that dates between April 1, and July 20, 2016. Williams is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a Recorder’s Court hearing.

Williams came to the Public Safety Center and first denied the allegations before confessing to the charges before he was transported to the jail, police said.

