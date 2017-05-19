Murder suspect struck pedestrian during deadly police chase, officials say

A 22-year-old murder suspect struck a woman with a vehicle Thursday during a chase that ended with him being fatally struck by a Columbus police vehicle, authorities said.
The pedestrian was treated at Midtown Medical Center for injuries to her left leg and released. She had no serious or critical injuries, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
An officer responded to the hospital around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to speak with a woman who was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion in a hit-and-run.
The woman said she was headed east on the south side of Shepherd Drive near 19th Avenue. She was in the grass directly beside the curb along with her two children, ages 5 and 7, who were walking with her on the right side.
Police said she spotted Deonte Marces Giles, a murder suspect in the April 1 shooting on Ticknor Drive, fleeing from police in a Ford Fusion. He lost control of his vehicle as it turned left onto Shepherd Drive from 19th Avenue, according to a report.
She said she moved her kids out of the way, but her left leg was struck by the front of the Ford. It knocked her to the ground, but her kids weren’t harmed, police said.
Giles traveled east on Shepherd Drive as the police chase continued, according to the report. Officials said he also sideswiped a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria during the pursuit.
Giles was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 11:55 a.m., after he was fatally struck by a police vehicle on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue.
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said officials started pursing Giles after receiving a call about him allegedly pointing a gun at a woman at Farley Homes, a public housing complex on Nina Street.
Officials recognized Giles as a murder suspect wanted in the death of 44-year-old Dudley Jones Jr., who was shot April 1 on Ticknor Drive.
They arrived on the scene and tried to block off the road. Giles wasn’t there when they initially arrived, but Boren said he returned to the scene. Giles allegedly fled when he saw police, initiating a chase.
Officers in two marked vehicles headed westbound on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue and passed the suspect as he was driving eastbound, according to police. An individual was in the vehicle with Giles.
“The suspect vehicle turned into the side of the first patrol vehicle, causing him to lose control and strike a telephone pole,” Boren said. “The suspect vehicle then came a very short distance pass that. He lost control and hit a wired fence.”
Police said Giles exited the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officer in the second marked car. The second suspect, who was also armed, then exited the vehicle, Boren said.
“A second blue and white who was responding saw that individual with that gun and ran over the individual that had the weapon to eliminate the threat,” Boren said. “We have an individual on the scene who is deceased as a result of that incident, being struck with a patrol car.”
The other suspect, whose name has yet to be released, was arrested after a foot chase. Officials seized weapons on the scene.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
