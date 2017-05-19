Man shoots into cousin’s apartment before robbing him, Columbus police say

A Columbus man was at his home with his two sons when his cousin fired shots into his apartment and stole more than $700 in cash, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Lenzo Carter Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, criminal trespassing, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the armed robbery charge.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Isaiah Rodriguez said he was called to a Ticknor Drive apartment on Nov. 12 to investigate an armed robbery. When he arrived on the scene, he spotted a shell casing on the living room floor and bullet hole in the wall.
The victim said he was home with his two sons when he heard a knock on the door around 1:40 a.m. When he asked who was on the other side of the door, the man identified himself as the next-door neighbor.
The victim told the man to leave, and he kept saying he was the neighbor. When he answered the door, the man pointed a gun at his face and demanded him to lie on the ground.
“(The victim) stated that he recognized the voice and said, ‘For real, cousin. You’re going to do this,’” Rodriguez testified. “(The victim) stated he saw the subject’s face and it was his cousin, Lorenzo Carter Jr.”
Carter allegedly fired one shot into the wall when the victim ignored his demand. The resident, who wasn’t harmed, continued to stand in the hallway near the front door and spotted a second individual directly outside of his home, police testified.
Authorities said the defendant stole a black laptop bag containing $710 in cash and fled the scene in a black Ford Crown Victoria that was parked nearby.
Officials have yet to confirm whether they have identified any other suspects in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
