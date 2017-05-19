Two suspects sought in death of West Point woman

Two suspects are sought in Wednesday’s drive-by shooting of Sherika Trammell in the 1100 block of East 12th Street in West Point, authorities said Friday.
Trammell was walking in the housing area when she was shot about 10:30 p.m. She was transported to George H. Lanier Hospital in Valley, Ala., where she was pronounced dead, authorities said Thursday.
Police are looking for Erica Parkmond and Desron Young who were last seen fleeing from the area in a red Chevrolet Tahoe.
Parkmond was described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Parkmond may be in the West Point, LaGrange of Lafayette area.
Young was described as black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 198 pounds. He may be in the West Point or Troup County area.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact West Point Police Department 706-645-3525.
