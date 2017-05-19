Russell County deputies seize 5 pounds meth valued at $250,000 in Phenix City

A tip has led to the seizure of more than 5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $250,000 in Phenix City, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Friday during a news conference.
Darryl K. Gosha, 61, was charged with one count of trafficking in met after his arrest at 2007 Eighth Place South, Taylor said. He is held without bond in the Russell County Jail for a hearing possibly on Monday.
Taylor said deputies received the tip about 10 a.m. that the drug also referred to as “Ice” would be at a location in the city. Taylor said investigators were able to secure a search warrant to get the drug off the streets. “This is a huge Ice arrest for our location,” the sheriff said.
Taylor noted that his investigators had to work fast after receiving the information. “They did a great job,” Taylor said. “ Receiving the information and being able to turn around to put that information to use in a short period of time.”
Sgt. Mike Loyless said Gosha is known to authorities in Russell County. No other items were seized from the location and there were other people at the house. Gosha lives at a 13th Avenue address in the city but was at the Eighth Place South location for the meth.
When asked where the drug was headed after arriving at the location, Taylor said he’s certain that some would have been on the streets in Columbus, Phenix City, Lee County and the Smiths Station area. “There is no doubt this was headed to our streets,” he said. “ How much of it? Maybe some of a portion of this container would have been headed to our streets.”
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators continue to conduct interviews in the case. “We will be contacting several other potential witnesses in the case. We are not going to put out any other names,” he said.
More arrests are possible in the case. “We are still potentially looking at more arrests,” Taylor said.
