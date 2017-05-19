Crime

May 19, 2017 6:22 PM

Woman accused of beating 12-year-old girl with extension cord

By Ben Wright

A Columbus woman is accused of beating a 12-year-old child with an extension cord, police said.

Temika Shaunta Evans, 41, was charged with one count of battery family violence on an outstanding warrant in connection with a Sunday incident. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on $1,000 bond.

Police said the charge stemmed from a 11 p.m. Sunday report of a child missing. Evans is accused of striking the child in her back and shoulders with an extension cord and stomping on the girl’s left ankle.

Police said there were visible welts on the girl’s back and shoulders and her ankle was swollen.

None of the injuries required medical treatment, police said.

  Comments  

