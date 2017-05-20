Police: Woman in wheelchair was slapped in Recorder’s Court restroom

A Columbus woman was jailed Friday after witnesses alleged that she was slapping a disabled woman in a wheelchair in the restroom at Recorder’s Court.
Salaysia Duerner , 41, was taken into custody about 2:20 p.m. and charged with one count of simple battery and felony neglect of a disabled adult. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officer C. Daugherty said he was flagged down in the courtroom and told that a woman was slapping a disabled woman who was using a wheelchair.
Witnesses said the woman told the victim: “Shut the f... up! You better not go in here showing out in front of these white people,” the officer said in an arrest report. The victim is a resident of Spring Harbor in Columbus.
Before she was detained, Duerner denied that anything occurred in the women’s restroom.
Comments