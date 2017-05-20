Woman, 21, accused of shooting man in back during armed robbery

A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the shooting of a Columbus man, police said.
Jaucedes Shaitu Parker of Columbus was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with one count of aggravated assault and armed robbery. She was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, police said Parker is accused of shooting a man in the back with a .22-caliber pistol. The man was treated in the hospital three days before he was released.
Before Parker’s arrest, police were looking for a woman with a tattoo on her upper left arm. It is a heart with a stake driven through it.
