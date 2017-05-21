5 ‘dangerous’ inmates escape Barbour County Jail

Five inmates escaped from the Barbour County Jail late Saturday night.
Police say the men who escaped the Alabama facility are considered to be armed and dangerous.
According to a report on the Eufaula Police Facebook page, the five escaped possibly between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m..
The five are Stephen Rashad Galloway, Tywon Jackson, Jabori Henderson, Jasper Kenta Turner, and Clarence Antonio White.
The men should not be approached but anyone with information should call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434.
