Phenix City man charged with murder after man found with ligature around his neck

A 29-year-old man has been charged in the death of a man who was found in his Lee County home on Jan. 31 with a ligature around his neck, authorities confirmed.
Rodney Jermaine Day of Phenix City was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday and charged with murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Authorities said 54-year-old Ricky Brooks of Smiths Station, Ala., was found dead on the floor of his home in the 400 block of Lee Road 237 on Jan. 31. His silver 2004 Chrysler Pacifica was missing following his death, but authorities found it abandoned on the side of a street in Phenix City hours later.
Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed that it was stolen after the homicide.
An initial investigation of the scene revealed signs of a struggle, but officials have yet to release the cause of death.
More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
