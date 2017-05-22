Phenix City man accused of strangling man allegedly stole victim’s electronics

Electronics were stolen from a Smiths Station home where a 54-year-old homicide victim was found with a ligature around his neck, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Jermaine Day, 29, of Phenix City was in the Lee County Jail on Friday facing unrelated charges when officials charged him in connection with the Jan. 31 incident. He faces one count each of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property.
Authorities said Ricky Brooks’ relative was the one who found him dead on the floor of his home in the 400 block of Lee Road 237. He had a ligature around his neck.
Brooks’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy that confirmed he died from strangulation, according to the release.
Officials said the victim’s television, receiver, cellphone and 2004 Chrysler Pacifica were missing from his residence. Officials found the car abandoned hours later next to a street in Phenix City.
After further investigation, officials identified the attacker as Day. Evidence indicates that the suspect and victim were together the night of the homicide and Day lives in the area where the Chrysler was found, according to a news release.
Authorities said Day was seen with the vehicle and stolen property the morning after Brooks’ death.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments