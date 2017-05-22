After rise in juvenile crime, judges asks city for ‘budget neutral’ pay raises

A rise in juvenile crime in Muscogee County, along with unfunded state mandates, has prompted local juvenile judges to request a pay increase.
Samantha Cannon, court director and clerk for the Muscogee County Juvenile Court, made the pitch to Columbus Council May 16 during a budget committee review session. She said Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation in May that provides a $26,250 state grant to be used solely for juvenile court judge salaries. The effective date is July 1.
If approved by Columbus Council, the base salary for Juvenile Court Judge Warner Kennon would increase from $113, 812 to $125,190. Base salaries for Judge Andrew Dodgen and Judge Joey Loudermilk would increase from $61,067 to 67, 200 and from $56,974 to $62,200, respectively.
Kennon attended the budget review committee meeting, but made no comments.
The judge’s salaries are applied pro rata across six counties of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. With the pay increases, Muscogee County’s contribution would decrease by 44 cents, from 97,933.94 to $97,933.45.
Cannon said the salary increases would be revenue neutral. And they are already included in Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s fiscal year 2018 budget, said City Finance Director Angelica Alexander.
“We included the $26,000 in the recommended budget in anticipation of House Bill 5,” Alexander told council. “It has been signed by the Governor and so that money that she’s referring to is already in the budget.”
Councilor Judy Thomas asked for the proposal to be added to the budget committee’s add/delete list, after raising questions about the intent of HB5. City Manager Isaiah Hugley said he would ask city lawyers to look into it.
During her presentation, Cannon highlighted some of the unfunded mandates that the juvenile court judges have absorbed in recent years.
Under the previous juvenile code, there were only three judicial hearings that were mandatory until permanency was established for children in foster care system, she said. Since 2014, five judicial hearings are mandatory in the first year, and a review is required every six months while child is in foster care.
She said the state also has mandated alternatives to detention, some funded by the state. And that requires the judges to provide additional services.
Muscogee County Juvenile Court served more children than any other county in the state in fiscal year 2015, according to information provided by the court. Hearings increased by 97 percent from 2012 to 2015 as a direct result of the unfunded mandates, and that doesn’t include statistics from the other five counties that the judges serve, Cannon said.
