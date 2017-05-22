Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

May 22, 2017 2:14 PM

Two men jump into teen’s car before robbing him, LaGrange police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

LaGrange police are trying to identify the two men who jumped into a 19-year-old’s vehicle Monday morning and robbed him of his cellphone and wallet.

One of the suspects brandished a gun during the incident, but no one was harmed, according to a news release from authorities.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of Youngs Mill Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday to investigate an armed robbery that occurred in a parking lot. Officials spoke with a teen who said he was sitting in his vehicle when two men pulled up beside him and exited their vehicle.

They got into his car and one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. They stole his cellphone and wallet before fleeing in their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is encouarged to call the LaGrange Police Department or the Troup County Crime Stoppers.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

