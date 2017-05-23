Woman killed when tractor-trailer hits her Hummer

A 66-year-old woman was killed Monday when the 2007 Hummer she was driving was struck by a 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Anne Flowers of Montgomery, Ala. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Flowers was not wearing a seat belt.
The wreck occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Hobbie Road and U.S. 331, approximately three miles south of Montgomery.
The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported a hospital.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
