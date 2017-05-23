Police seize $1,800 worth of Ecstasy, crack in car with shattered windshield

Stopping a vehicle with a shattered windshield has led to the Monday seizure of nearly $1,800 worth of Ecstasy and crack cocaine on Winston Road near Benning Drive, Columbus police said.
Jamorris Worthey, 27, was charged with one count each of possessing Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug related object and pills not kept in the original container. He is also is accused of having no state driver’s license and having a cracked windshield and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Worthey was stopped about 8:13 a.m. Monday after his 2013 Hyundai Sonata was spotted with a shattered windshield on Winston Road. There was a loud odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Worthey appeared as though he was attempting to flee on foot after stopping.
While Worthey was detained, police found 14 grams of Ecstasy valued at $1,250 in his pocket and almost 5 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $490. The total value of the illegal drugs was $1,740. Police found $512 cash in the man’s pocket and a digital scale in the car.
A passenger who was the registered owner of the car wasn’t charged.
