Police: Man threatened to kill officer, shoot into Public Safety Center

A man called 911 three times on Saturday, threatening to kill a police officer, shoot into the Public Safety Center and bomb Stars and Strikes, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Brian Reed of Columbus, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of terroristic threats. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $45,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. He also ordered that Reed be mentally evaluated by a county physician after the public defender said she recognized him from Mental Health Court.
Columbus Police Detective David Middlebrooks said a man called 911 three times on Saturday. He made the first call around midnight and threatened to kill an officer, adding that he knew the man’s address and family members.
He told the 911 operator that he “had every intention of killing him,” Middlebrooks testified.
Authorities said 911 dispatch received a second call from the same individual around 2:17 p.m. The caller threatened to drive his vehicle through the front door of the Columbus Public Safety Center and “start shooting,” according to police.
That same person called 911 around 7:26 p.m. and threatened to bomb the Stars and Strikes bowling alley at 7607 Veterans Parkway. No bomb was found at that location, officials confirmed.
Middlebrooks said he was among a group of detectives who listened to the 911 recordings and determined that Reed made all three calls. They recognized his voice from conducting interviews with him about unrelated robberies, according to the detective’s testimony.
Reed was taken into custody at his home. He told police he knew nothing about the threats made on Saturday, Middlebrooks said.
