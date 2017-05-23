Correctional officer jailed after resident videotaped inmates in neighborhood

A detail correctional officer with the Columbus Public Works was arrested Monday after he was videotaped Friday by a resident while a detail was working in a neighborhood, the warden said Tuesday.
Casey Davis, 31, of Columbus was taken into custody at 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Double Churches Road. He was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape, false statements and writings, reckless conduct and violation of oath by a public officer. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and held for a 8:30 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Municipal Court.
Pat Biegler, director of Public Works for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said Davis works in the department but declined further comment on the charges.
Dwight Hamrick, warden of the Muscogee County Prison, said no one escaped under the officer’s watch but alleged violations were videotaped by a resident while his detail was working in a neighborhood. Depending on the detail, an officer has four to six inmates to watch. “The incident was filmed by a citizen in a residential area,” Hamrick said late Tuesday.
The warden wouldn’t comment on the alleged violations because the investigation is ongoing.
Hamrick said 424 medium security inmates are assigned to work weekdays on outside details. They work on sanitation trucks, at the golf course, cleaning city buildings, cutting grass and other details. “You’ve got to keep watch on them,” Hamrick said.
If residents see something unusual when a detail is working in your neighborhood, Hamrick said you should call 911. “You have to maintain constant security,” the warden said of the detail correctional officers.
Staff Writer Ben Wright contributed to this report.
