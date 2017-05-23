Woman accused of getting too close to inmates

A Columbus woman has been charged after getting too close to Muscogee County Jail inmates.
Faith Luben, 31, was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Torch Hill Road. She faces one count each of trading with inmates without the consent of the warden or superintendent and loitering near inmates. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Municipal Court.
Both charges against Luben are felony offenses, officials said.
In a report, authorities said the woman is native of New York and she is unemployed.
