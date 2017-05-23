Traffic was diverted on 18th Avenue Tuesday after an oak tree fell across the street on May 23, 2017, blocking both south and northbound traffic lanes. A city crew expected to have the road cleared and reopened by 9:30 p.m.
Rain-soaked ground sends oak tree toppling across 18th Avenue

By Ben Wright

Traffic on 18th Avenue at 17th Street was diverted Tuesday afternoon after a huge oak tree toppled across the street in Lakebottom Park.

A section of 18th Avenue was blocked for more than three hours after the tree fell about 6 p.m. The tree fell from the west side of the street to the east, blocking both north and south lanes of traffic.

Traffic was diverted on the two-lane street while the crew worked at the intersection. A crew from the Columbus Consolidated Government expected to get the street cleared and reopened by 9:30 p.m.

