Rain-soaked ground sends oak tree toppling across 18th Avenue

Traffic on 18th Avenue at 17th Street was diverted Tuesday afternoon after a huge oak tree toppled across the street in Lakebottom Park.
A section of 18th Avenue was blocked for more than three hours after the tree fell about 6 p.m. The tree fell from the west side of the street to the east, blocking both north and south lanes of traffic.
Traffic was diverted on the two-lane street while the crew worked at the intersection. A crew from the Columbus Consolidated Government expected to get the street cleared and reopened by 9:30 p.m.
