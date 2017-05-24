Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
May 24, 2017 11:17 AM

Police: Boy with knife threatened to kill students at Veterans Memorial Middle

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 13-year-old boy with a knife was taken into custody at Veterans Memorial Middle School Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill multiple students, Columbus police said.

The teen was taken into custody at 11 a.m. at 2008 Old Guard Road. He faces one count each of terroristic threats and carrying or possessing a weapon on school property.

Officials said they found a 4-inch blade in his left pocket. He threatened to kill multiple students with it, according to an arrest report. No one was injured.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

