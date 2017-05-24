Former employee pleads not guilty to robbing Columbus Domino's at gunpoint

A former Domino’s employee was allegedly one of two men who robbed the Wynnton Road business at gunpoint in late April, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Brian Reed, 24, pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the robbery and assault charge.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Canaan Traywick said he was called to the Domino’s Pizza at 2534 Wynnton Road #C around 11:48 p.m. April 25 to investigate an armed robbery. The front window was broken when he arrived on the scene.
An employee said he was standing behind the front counter when a black man wearing a shirt across his face broke a window with a baton, causing between $200 to $500 worth of damage. Another black man wearing a shirt across his face followed him inside the closed restaurant.
Police said one suspect was armed with a gun and dressed in a Domino’s shirt. He walked up to the employee and pointed a pistol at the man’s chest.
“He pulled the trigger one time,” Traywick said in a police report. “(The employee) said he heard the click of the gun, but it did not fire.”
One suspect forced an employee to unlock the drawer of the cash register. He did, but the suspect wasn’t able to open it, according to police. The robbers fled the scene without stealing any cash.
After making eye contact with the gunman, a witness identified him as Reed, a former employee of the business. Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was apprehended Saturday night.
The other suspect has yet to be identified.
Detective David Middlebrooks said officials are familiar with Reed, because he’s been linked to multiple crimes.
Reed allegedly made threats Saturday during three 911 calls. He threatened to killed a police officer, shoot into the Public Safety Center on 10th Street and bomb the Stars and Strikes bowling alley on Veterans Parkway, Middlebrooks said.
He pleaded not guilty to three counts of terroristic threats Tuesday morning in Recorder’s Court. Hunter bound over to Superior Court and ordered that Reed be mentally evaluated.
In February 2016, Reed pleaded not guilty to impersonating the police chief in an attempt to investigate the individual accused of burglarizing his residence. That case was also bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
