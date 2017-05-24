Man allegedly says he shot wrong car during drive-by on North Lumpkin Road

A man accused of shooting into a home and car on North Lumpkin Road said he accidentally shot the wrong vehicle, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jamorris Cordell Worthey, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits and two counts of reckless conduct. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000 on the reckless conduct charges.
Worthey was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for time served on the other charge.
Judge Julius Hunter, who also ordered the defendant to stay away from the victim and all witnesses, bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Jason Harden said he was called to the 2800 block of North Lumpkin Road on May 31, 2016, to investigate after shots were fired.
He spoke to a woman on the scene who said someone shot her house and 2012 Chevy Impala. Authorities found several bullet holes in both.
The victim told police that a black man driving a blue Mercury Grand Marquis was the shooter. She stated that Worthey, who recently ended a relationship with one of her family members, owns a similar vehicle.
Officials obtained surveillance video of the incident later that day from a nearby gas station.
On June 7, police spoke with a man who said Worthey called him apologizing about the shooting. The defendant allegedly said he meant to “shoot up” another woman’s vehicle, but accidentally struck the victim’s car.
Worthey was taken into custody on Monday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments