Second suspect pleads not guilty to home invasion on South Lumpkin Road

About four months after a Columbus man was robbed at gunpoint in his South Lumpkin Road home, officials have arrested a second suspect in the Jan. 25 incident.
Michael Antonio Bellamy, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Recorder’s Court to first-degree home invasion, armed robbery and terroristic threats. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on every charge except for terrorist threats.
Bellamy’s plea comes after 20-year-old Jessie Harper pleaded not guilty on Feb. 15 in the home invasion that authorities said ended without injuries.
Columbus police said they were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Lumpkin Road around 1:25 p.m. Jan. 25 to investigate an armed robbery.
The resident said he was working on his car in the yard and went to his house to retrieve something. He noticed a brown Dodge Challenger pull up in the front yard and continued to walk into his house, according to police.
That’s when three men entered his home and aimed guns at him. They demanded money and property and left with the victim’s $200 phone and two bank cards, authorities said.
The victim identified one of the men as Harper, an individual whose home he visited several times in the past. Harper was taken into custody on Morgan Drive that week after allegedly fleeing from authorities in a vehicle.
Police said Harper gave officials the tag number of the vehicle, which was registered to Bellamy. The second suspect was arrested on Monday.
Officials have yet to identify the third suspect.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
