Columbus man accused of hijacking Mercedes 300 near Riverwalk

A Columbus man accused of hijacking a 2010 Mercedes 300 at gunpoint and abandoning the luxury car in Chattahoochee County was ordered held without bond Wednesday in the Muscogee County Jail.
Donte Tyrell Jones, 30, of Columbus also was charged with one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crime. Jones was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Second Avenue and 25th Street. After a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing, Columbus Recorder’s Court Judge Mary Buckner ordered Jones held without bond on all charges and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
Police detective Wendy Holland told the court that the victim, a man, was leaving the Chattahoochee Riverwalk on May 16 when a man with a gun entered his Mercedes as he attempted to leave. The man said he was forced to drive around to locations searching for drugs.
When they reached Fourth Avenue and 35th Street, the man said he was forced out of the car and the gunman drove away. A day later, Holland said the car was found at the impound lot at the Chattahoochee County Sheriff office. The car was taken to the lot after it was abandoned in the yard of a resident.
The vehicle was processed and returned to the victim. During the investigation, Holland said Jones was placed in a photo lineup and the victim positively identified Jones as hijacking suspect.
In addition to the vehicle valued at $25,000, the victim also lost his $200 cell phone, $60 in cash and personal items during the hijacking.
Jones, who was represented by public defender Mike Bodiford, didn’t testify during the hearing. Bodiford asked the judge to recommend a mental evaluation for Jones. “He has some mental difficulties,” Bodiford said.
