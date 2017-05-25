Woman robbed at gunpoint in LaGrange on South Lee Street

LaGrange police are trying to identify the two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint late Wednesday in the 700 block of South Lee Street.
Officials were called to the scene around 11:31 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the armed robbery. The victim told responding officers that she was sitting in her parked car when two men approached her. One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded her phone.
She gave her phone to the gunman and the other suspect stole her purse. They both fled on foot.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouarged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
