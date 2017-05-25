Phenix City woman charged with DUI after 88-year-old mother dies in wreck

An 88-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured in a DUI wreck that occurred May 17 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Columbus police said.
Ella Upshaw was pronounced dead at the Midtown Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. May 18. Her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Annie Lee Hoskins of Phenix City, the victim’s 55-year-old daughter, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Her hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Chris Anderson said authorities were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Murray Street around 9:08 p.m. May 17 to investigate a two-vehicle wreck.
Police said the 88-year-old victim was a passenger in the vehicle Hoskins was driving when it collided with another car.
Anderson didn’t release additional details about the wreck, stating that it remains under investigation. He said officials are still trying to determine what substance Hoskins was allegedly under the influence of at the time of the incident.
