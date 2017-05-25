Woman pleads not guilty in vehicle homicide death of 88-year-old mother

Annie Lee Hoskins pleaded not guilty to a homicide by vehicle first degree charge Thursday after her mother Ella Upshaw died of injuries sustained in a collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Hoskins, 55, of Phenix City also faced an additional charge of serious injury by vehicle in the 9:08 p.m. crash on May 17 after she was taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. On the night of the crash, Hoskins was charged with DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road. Upshaw, 88, died at Midtown Medical Center on May 18, and her body remains at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Joyner considered the unusual circumstances in the case before setting bonds totaling $7,500. He bound all the charges over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. John Papay said the motor squad was called to the scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after the vehicle driven by Hoskins collided head-on with another vehicle about 135 feet east of Murray Street. The occupants in both vehicles were already transported to the hospital after the crash. The occupant in the other vehicle remains in the hospital for treatment.
Shevon Thomas, the attorney representing Hoskins, was granted a delay during the hearing until an officer who responded to the crash could testify. He wanted to hear how the DUI charge was made and whether Hoskins was tested at the hospital.
Officer Brittney Geibert testified that she placed Hoskins under arrest after she asked how she was doing. “She said I’m alright,” the officer testified. The officer also said Hoskins smelled of alcohol and admitted that she had been drinking. She was given a field sobriety test at the hospital before blood was taken for testing at the crime lab.
After the hearing, Thomas said he asked for the officer’s testimony, because he wasn’t sure about the DUI charge in the serious case. He praised the efforts of the Columbus Police Department in handling the sensitive case.
“It’s a sad situation when you think of the persons involved,” Thomas said outside the courtroom. “I think the officers treated her with great respect, and I salute the CPD. That is all one can ask for under the circumstances.”
Robert Hoskins, the woman’s husband, said it’s been tough since the crash. He said his wife, a nurse at a nursing home in Green Island Hills, was on vacation at the time of the crash.
“She was trying to get me to go with them,” he said. “ I didn’t go. That is how the accident happened.”
