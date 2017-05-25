Russell Commission votes to fire Parks and Rec director Willie Taylor

Citing more than $25,000 in expenditures without bids, the Russell County Commission voted to fire Parks and Recreation director Willie Taylor during its Wednesday meeting.
County Administrator LeAnn Horne also received a two-year contract extension after a motion by Commissioner Larry Screws to dismiss her in an unrelated issue.
The vote was 4-3 to fire Taylor after a motion by Commissioner Chance Corbett. Voting to dismiss Taylor were Commissioners Peggy Martin, Gentry Lee, Carl Currington and Corbett while Commissioners Cattie Epps, Ronnie Reed and Larry Screws opposed the action.
Before the vote, Corbett noted that he has made mistakes and makes a mistake everyday. “I feel like I was elected to watch over the money,” he said.
Corbett cited projects totaling more than $25,000 without bids presented to the seven-member commission. In many of the purchases, Corbett said the items were broken down into parts. “What it comes down to was to violate the bid law,” he told the board.
Corbett expressed concern that the commission hadn’t heard from Taylor on the purchases. “I have not heard, I made a mistake,” he said.
In an unrelated issue on the county administrator, Screws read several complaints against Horne before calling for a motion to fire her. Among the issues, he said she failed to ensure the bid law is followed, placed GPS on trucks but they weren’t added correctly and accused Horne of lying on him among other issues.
“I think for me I’ve lost faith and trust in her,” Screws said.
When Screws was asked what it would cost to buy out Horne’s contract, he said , “It doesn’t matter, the cost.”
The vote to keep Horne was similar to the Taylor vote in Parks and Recreation. Voting no to firing Horne were Commissioners Martin, Lee, Currington and Corbett while Epps, Reed and Screws voted for dismissal.
Before the meeting ended, the board voted to give Horne an extension without any discussion on her pay or terms of the contract. In salaries released on county officials in 2015, Horne was the fourth highest paid with an annual salary of $85,664.
Horne didn’t want to comment on anything after the board action. “This racism stuff, I don’t appreciate it,” she said.
To work with all commissioners, Horne asked board members to come and talk to her. “I welcome you to come to talk to me,” she said.
