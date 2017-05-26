Police: Man shot in back after meeting prostitute at Columbus hotel for sex

A man was shot in the back after he went to the Extended Stay American Hotel to have sex with a prostitute, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jaucedes Shaitu Parker, 21, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and armed robbery related to the May 13 incident. She was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the Extended Stay American Hotel at 5020 Armour Road around 8 a.m. May 13 to investigate a shooting.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released three days later.
Police said the victim met a couple at the hotel to have sex with the woman in exchange for money. There was a dispute over money and the boyfriend brandished a gun, the testifying officer told the court.
The victim said he was forced to stay in a room for several hours and robbed him of his wallet and approximately $200 in cash. He was making his escape when the man shot him in the back after the woman told him to do so, according to police.
The victim said the shooter and his girlfriend left in a Crown Victoria. They allegedly went to his home after the incident and stole more money.
Police have issued outstanding warrants for the man who they identified as the shooter, but they declined to release his name.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments