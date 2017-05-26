Handcuffed woman seeks help at Fire Station 11 after assault

A pregnant woman, who was bound with handcuffs and beaten for two days, escaped to Station No. 11 Thursday after she was held in a nearby apartment with her son, police said.
The woman and her 2-year-old son were taken to St. Francis Hospital after she sought help at the Warms Springs Road station about 7 a.m. Medical personnel were unable to save the victim’s fetus. A report on her condition wasn’t available late Friday.
Calvin Eugene Clopton was taken into custody by police at noon Friday. He faces one count each of feticide, cruelty to children third degree, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, criminal attempted rape, false imprisonment and kidnapping. He also is accused of obstructing a 911 call and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, the woman, nine weeks pregnant, was bound with handcuffs, tied at the ankles and gagged with a shirt in her mouth before she was beaten with a handle of a floor jack. The woman was denied medical attention to care for her injuries.
While inside the apartment, the suspect is accused of attempting to rape the woman while she was restrained but but didn’t go through with the assault. Cloptin also is accused of hiding her cell phone, computer and tablet, preventing her from calling for help.
No food was allowed during the two days but a few sips of water were provided, the victim alleged. The suspect also threatened to harm the child with a hammer but apparently changed his mind.
After two days, the woman said she escaped from the apartment after the suspect fell asleep.
