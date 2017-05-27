Man accused of stabbing victim multiple times in East Highland

A highly intoxicated man was taken into custody early Saturday after a stabbing in East Highland, Columbus police said.
Bobby Edward Howard, 55, was taken into custody at 3:03 a.m. at the corner of 24th Street and 15th Avenue. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he is held without bond on one count of aggravated assault and disorderly while intoxicated.
Witnesses told police the suspect was observed by multiple residents as he stabbed the victim repeatedly with a black and silver pocket knife. Police said he was highly intoxicated and the assault sent many residents wandering outside their homes.
A Recorder’s Court hearing for Howard is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
